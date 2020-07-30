YouTube
    Lord Ram's images to be displayed in Times Square to celebrate Ram Temple groundbreaking

    New York, July 30: Images of Lord Ram and 3D portraits of the grand Ram Temple in Ayodhya will be beamed across the giant billboards in the iconic Times Square on August 5 to celebrate the temple's groundbreaking ceremony, with organisers describing the commemoration as a one-of-a-kind and historic event.

    times square

    Prominent community leader and President of the American India Public Affairs Committee Jagdish Sewhani on Wednesday said that arrangements are being made to celebrate the historic moment in New York on August 5, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to lay the foundation stone for construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

    Sewhani told news agency that among the prominent billboards that are being leased for the occasion are the giant Nasdaq screen and the 17,000-square-foot wrap-around LED display screen, considered among the largest continuous exterior displays in the world and the highest-resolution exterior LED screen in Times Square.

    Fact Check: Ramayana stamps were not issued ahead of Bhoomi pujan of Ram Temple in Ayodhya

    Beginning from 8 AM on August 5 till 10 PM, images of the words 'Jai Shri Ram' in Hindi and English, Lord Ram's portraits and videos, 3D portraits of the temple's design and architecture as well as pictures of the laying of the foundation stone by Modi will be displayed across several billboards, which are among the most striking and popular features of Times Square, one of the most popular tourist destinations in the world.

    Sewhani said that members of the Indian community will also gather at Times Square on August 5 to mark the celebration and distribute sweets. "Under Prime Minister Modi, the construction of the Ram Temple is a dream come true for Hindus all over the world. Till six years back, we never thought that this day will come soon but due to Modi's leadership, this day has come and we want to celebrate it in a befitting way," he said, adding that on August 5, images of Lord Ram will flood Times Square.

    Preparations on in full swing to welcome PM to Ayodhya for Ram Temple Bhoomi Poojan

    Sewhani said that the Times Square commemoration is being made possible with the help and support of the community and sponsors. Prime Minister Modi had announced the formation of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust in February. The Trust has invited Modi to lay the foundation stone of the grand Ram Temple.

    Story first published: Thursday, July 30, 2020, 12:05 [IST]
