  • search
Trending Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Look into reasons behind collapse of Kartarpur Gurdwara domes: India tells Pakistan

    By PTI
    |

    Lahore, Apr 19: At least eight domes of the newly renovated Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib in Pakistan fell apart due to a thunderstorm, raising questions over the use of poor quality material for the extension of the revered Sikh shrine as India took up the matter with Islamabad and demanded that the damage be urgently "rectified and remedied."

    Photos of the collapsed domes and other damage to the shrine due to the inclement weather went viral on social media over the weekend.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    In November last year, the two countries threw open a corridor linking Dera Baba Sahib in Gurdaspur in India and Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib in Pakistan, in a historic people-to-people initiative.

    Kartarpur Sahib Gurdwara is located in Pakistan's Narowal district across the river Ravi, about four kilometres from the Dera Baba Nanak shrine.

    It is the final resting place of Sikh faith's founder Guru Nanak Dev.

    Questions are being raised over the sub-standard material used for extension of the Kartarpur Sahib ahead of the corridor's opening.

    The domes, which are generally made of cement and iron, were erected using fiber sheet as the government seemed to have compromised in construction to meet the November 9 deadline to open the corridor.

    According to a Pakistani official, at least eight domes were damaged and fell apart due to strong winds and rains late on Friday night.

    "The domes were made of fiber that is why they were dislodged by strong winds," he said. The Indian government took up the issue with Pakistan, saying the damage to the structures in the gurudwara has caused "great consternation" among the Sikh community.

    "India has urged Pakistan that in deference to the sentiments of the Sikh community, the deficiencies which led to the damage to the newly constructed structures be urgently rectified and remedied," said a source.

    However, the Pakistan government has claimed that it has repaired "the damage caused by winds and rains at Kartarpur Sahib within hours."

    More KARTARPUR News

    Read more about:

    kartarpur india pakistan

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X