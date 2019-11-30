London attacker of Pakistan origin was convicted in terror plot in 2012

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

London, Nov 30: The London attacker named by the police has been identified as Usman Khan. He was out of prison on licence at the time of the attack. Khan was shot dead by the police after he was restrained by the members of the public.

Khan according to the officials was convicted for terrorism offences in the year 2012. He was released from prison in December 2018 on licence said Neil Basu, the Met Police Assistant Commissioner.

He was released after he agreed to wear an electronic tag and have his movements monitored. In February 2012, he was ordered to serve 8 years in prison. He was part of a terror group that plotted the London Stock Exchange bombing. He was also accused of trying to set up a terror training camp in Pakistan occupied Kashmir.

An act of terror say police on London Bridge attack

The stabbing incident at London Bridge on Friday has been declared a terrorist incident as Scotland Yard confirmed that one male suspect wearing a hoax bomb vest had been shot dead at the scene.

Scotland Yard's head of counter-terrorism policing, assistant commissioner Neil Basu, said in a statement at New Scotland Yard headquarters in London that a "number" of people had been injured.

"At approximately 2 pm today, police were called to a stabbing at premises near London Bridge. Emergency services attended including officers from the City of London Police and Metropolitan Police. A male suspect was shot by specialist armed officers from the city of London police and I can confirm that this suspect died at the scene," Basu, Britain's senior-most counter-terrorism officer, told reporters.

London Bridge: Two dead in terror attack; suspect with hoax bomb vest shot dead by police

"Due to reports that the suspect might have had an explosive device specialist officers attended the scene. However, I can confirm at this time we believe a device that was strapped to the body of the suspect is a hoax explosive device," he said.

The UK's counter-terror officials have taken over the investigation now that the incident has been declared as terror-related.