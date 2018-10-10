Like a fairy tale: A Chinese sailor’s letter for his fiancée found floating in sea and then...

Brisbane, Oct 10: This looks directly out of the pages of a fairy tale. An Australian woman discovered a love letter penned in Chinese inside a bottle at the time of sailing off the Queensland coast along with her partner. They found out the author to be a Chinese sailor. However, though the script looked perfect as an ideal love story, the ending was not found to be as happy.

According to a report in Shanghaiist, the woman named Kate Challenger and her partner Daniel McNally found a 'barnacle-covered bottle' floating in the water. They took it up but since they did not know Chinese, McNally - owner of a local tour company - used his company's Facebook page seeking help with the translation.

Also Read | Deliveryman eats food from customer's order before delivering

The post soon went viral and many poured with the translation. According to the Chinese website, the letter belonged to a Chinese sailor who wrote it for his fiancée. In it, he expressed his grief for leaving her behind soon after they got engaged.

"I am a sailor now sailing on the Indian Ocean. I deeply miss my fiancée at home. I feel so sorry for leaving her behind straight after our engagement. I can only write down the words that are in my mind and seal them in a floating bottle. My only wish is to return home and live a long, happy, and beautiful life with Jing. I know that this bottle is floating in the deep seas and don't expect it to ever be found and read. I'm only doing this to comfort my own heart. I love you, Jing," read the letter.

According to another report in The Brisbane Times related to the same episode, a man contacted the couple claiming to be a friend of the broken-heart sailor. It was through him that the sailor said that he was no longer with the woman to whom he wrote that letter. He also didn't want the identities to be revealed for he was worried that if it did, it would hurt her and her family.

Also Read | Injured Navy Commander Abhilash Tomy rescued, shifted to the French Fishing Vessel Osiris

Challenger was impressed with the man and said she had tears in her eyes when she first read the letter.