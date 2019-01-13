A Castro joins race to become US president in 2020

  • search
    Washington, Jan 12: Bolstered by the midterm elections in November, the Democrats have found their feet back on the ground in American politics and now, one after another leader is making themselves available for the next presidential election scheduled on November 3, 2020.

    After big names like Elizabeth Warren and Tulsi Gabbard, yet another Democratic Party leader launched his presidential campaign on Saturday, January 12. Former United States Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Julian Castro, 44, is one among the youngest candidates in the run for the 2020 contest and also the first and perhaps the only Latino candidate.

    Casstro's Latino identity could give him an advantage in the state of Nevada which has a high percentage of Hispanic voters. The former San Antonio mayor was introduced by his mother Rosie Castro and he spoke to an audience comprising Hispanic supporters near where he grew up on San Antonio's Westside which is largely inhabited by Hispanics and African-Americans.

