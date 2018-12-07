Home News International Alaska hospital nurses did something unique after lift broke down

Anchorage (Alaska), Dec 7: A devastating earthquake rocked Anchorage, the largest city of Alaska, on November 30 and it had left some of the major infrastructure of the picturesque city badly damaged. However, the surprising fact is that not a single life was lost because of the earthquake even if it was of 7.0 magnitude and the reason of that being the updated building requirement codes since the 9.2 quake in 1964 which stands to be the strongest in the history of the US and second strongest in the world after that in Chile in 1960 that measured 9.5.

However, at Alaska Regional Hospital, life did not come to a standstill despite the damage caused by the quake. According to a video story in nowthisnews.com, the multi-storied hospital's elevator broke because of the disaster and it became a challenge to transport the used meal trays and dishes to the wash point. But the hospital's nurses rose to the occasion with a beautiful teamwork. Hanging the stethoscopes on their shoulders, they volunteered to form a human chain down the stairways to pass one the meal trays from the top floor down to the kitchen. And guess what? They did it with smiles on their faces!

Lesson from this story: No work is small and teamwork is a mighty strong force.