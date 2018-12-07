  • search
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now  
Your evening news brief
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Alaska hospital nurses did something unique after lift broke down

    By
    |

    Anchorage (Alaska), Dec 7: A devastating earthquake rocked Anchorage, the largest city of Alaska, on November 30 and it had left some of the major infrastructure of the picturesque city badly damaged. However, the surprising fact is that not a single life was lost because of the earthquake even if it was of 7.0 magnitude and the reason of that being the updated building requirement codes since the 9.2 quake in 1964 which stands to be the strongest in the history of the US and second strongest in the world after that in Chile in 1960 that measured 9.5.

    Alaska hospital nurses did something unique after lift broke down
    Image Courtesy: nowthisnews.com

    However, at Alaska Regional Hospital, life did not come to a standstill despite the damage caused by the quake. According to a video story in nowthisnews.com, the multi-storied hospital's elevator broke because of the disaster and it became a challenge to transport the used meal trays and dishes to the wash point. But the hospital's nurses rose to the occasion with a beautiful teamwork. Hanging the stethoscopes on their shoulders, they volunteered to form a human chain down the stairways to pass one the meal trays from the top floor down to the kitchen. And guess what? They did it with smiles on their faces!

    Also Read | Turkish pilot finds former teacher among flight passengers & did something special

    Lesson from this story: No work is small and teamwork is a mighty strong force.

    Read more about:

    alaska usa hospital nurses earthquake human interest

    Story first published: Friday, December 7, 2018, 17:31 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 7, 2018
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue