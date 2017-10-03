Las Vegas shooting: Fear, tear captured in pictures

At least 59 people, including two police officers, have been killed and over 515 wounded in an incident of mass shootout at the Mandalay Bay Resort in Las Vegas. That shootout is the deadliest in US history. It surpasses the Orlando shooting at the Pulse nightclub in June 2016 when 49 people were killed.
Police have named Stephen Paddock, a 64-year-old from Mesquite, Nevada as the gunman. Police found a huge arsenal of 42 firearms, explosives and ammunition across his Las Vegas hotel room and Mesquite home. Police found two gun stocks that allow the shooter to replicate fully automatic fire, and are investigating whether weapons used in the massacre had those modifications, according to a US official briefed by law enforcement who spoke on condition of anonymity because the investigation is still unfolding.
There is still no known motive behind the attack, or any known links between Paddock and other organisations.
Police in action
Police run to cover at the scene of a shooting near the Mandalay Bay resort and casino on the Las Vegas Strip, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017, in Las Vegas. Multiple victims were being transported to hospitals after a shooting late Sunday at a music festival on the Las Vegas Strip. AP/PTI photo
Injured being transported
A wounded woman is moved outside the Tropicana during an active shooter situation on the Las Vegas Strip in Las Vegas Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017. Multiple victims were being transported to hospitals after a shooting late Sunday at a music festival on the Las Vegas Strip. AP/PTI photo
Concert venue after shooting
Debris is strewn through the scene of a mass shooting at a music festival near the Mandalay Bay resort and casino on the Las Vegas Strip, Monday, Oct. 2, 2017, in Las Vegas. AP/PTI photo
Gunman's window
A broken window is seen at the Mandalay Bay resort and casino Monday, Oct. 2, 2017, on the Las Vegas Strip following a mass shooting at a music festival in Las Vegas. Authorities say Stephen Craig Paddock broke the window and began firing with a cache of weapons, killing dozens and injuring hundreds. AP/PTI photo
Bereaved families
Reed Broschart, center, hug his girlfriend Aria James on the Las Vegas Strip in the aftermath of a mass shooting at a concert Monday, Oct. 2, 2017, in Las Vegas. The couple, both of Ventura, Calif., attended the concert. AP/PTI photo
Woman in tears
A woman cries while hiding inside the Sands Corporation plane hangar after a mass shooting in which dozens were killed at the Route 91 Harvest Festival on Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017, in Las Vegas. PTI photo
OneIndia News