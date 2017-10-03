Las Vegas shooting: Fear, tear captured in pictures

At least 59 people, including two police officers, have been killed and over 515 wounded in an incident of mass shootout at the Mandalay Bay Resort in Las Vegas. That shootout is the deadliest in US history. It surpasses the Orlando shooting at the Pulse nightclub in June 2016 when 49 people were killed.

Police have named Stephen Paddock, a 64-year-old from Mesquite, Nevada as the gunman. Police found a huge arsenal of 42 firearms, explosives and ammunition across his Las Vegas hotel room and Mesquite home. Police found two gun stocks that allow the shooter to replicate fully automatic fire, and are investigating whether weapons used in the massacre had those modifications, according to a US official briefed by law enforcement who spoke on condition of anonymity because the investigation is still unfolding.

There is still no known motive behind the attack, or any known links between Paddock and other organisations.