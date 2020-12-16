Kylie Jenner tops Forbes’ list of highest-paid celebrities of 2020

YouTube
    Washington (US), December 16: American media personality and reality TV star Kylie Jenner has been crowned the highest-paid celebrity of 2020 by Forbes.

    Jenner easily topped the list with a whopping $590 million earned last year, while West came in a distant second with $170 million.

    While she was named as the youngest 'self-made' billionaire at just 21 years of age in March 2019, her company's earnings were disputed and she lost her billionaire 'status.'

      Due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the entertainment industry, this year's combined total of USD 6.1 billion was USD 200 million lesser than that of 2019.

      Story first published: Wednesday, December 16, 2020, 16:59 [IST]
