Kylie Jenner tops Forbes’ list of highest-paid celebrities of 2020

Washington (US), December 16: American media personality and reality TV star Kylie Jenner has been crowned the highest-paid celebrity of 2020 by Forbes.

Jenner easily topped the list with a whopping $590 million earned last year, while West came in a distant second with $170 million.

While she was named as the youngest 'self-made' billionaire at just 21 years of age in March 2019, her company's earnings were disputed and she lost her billionaire 'status.'

Due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the entertainment industry, this year's combined total of USD 6.1 billion was USD 200 million lesser than that of 2019.