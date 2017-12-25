Kulbhushan Jadhav's wife, mother to meet him in Pakistan today

Indian prisoner in Pakistan Kulbhushan Jadhav's wife and mother will meet him on Monday. They will arrive by a commercial flight on December 25 and leave the same day. Jadhav has been in the Pakistani jail since April over allegations of being an Indian spy.

Last week, the Pakistan High Commission had issued visas to Kulbhushan Jadhav's wife and mother to visit Islamabad to meet him. India had earlier refused to send wife of Kulbhushan Jadhav, alone to visit the Indian navy officer in Pakistan, requesting Islamabad to grant travel permit to his mother also. Pakistan in November said it is "considering" India's request to let Kulbhushan Jadhav's mother meet him, apart from his wife who has already received permission to visit the Indian death row prisoner.

Pakistan had repeatedly denied India consular access to Jadhav on the ground that it was not applicable in cases related to spies. It said that Jadhav is not an ordinary person as he had entered the country with the intent of spying and carrying out sabotage activities.

Pakistan claimed Jadhav alias Hussein Mubarak Patel was arrested from its restive Balochistan province on March 3 in 2016 r after he reportedly entered from Iran. India, however, maintains that Jadhav was kidnapped from Iran where he had business interests after retiring from the Indian Navy.

