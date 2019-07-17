  • search
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now  
Who is Kulbhushan Jadhav?
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Kulbhushan Jadhav verdict: What ICJ ruled in India’s favour and what it did not

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    The Hague: India has plenty to smile about after the International Court of Justice ruled in its favour in the Kulbhushan Jadhav case. The ruling was in favour of India 15 votes to 1.

    Kulbhushan Jadhav verdict: What ICJ ruled in India’s favour and what it did not

    Most of the pleas made by India were granted by the ICJ. Let us take a look at what the ICJ ruled in India's favour and what it did not.

    Harish Salve, the lawyer who charged Re 1 to save Kulbhushan Jadhav

    In India's favour:

    The International Court of Justice has suspended the death sentence awarded to former naval officer, Kulbhushan Jadhav.

    Ruling 15 votes to 1 in India's favour, President of the Court, Judge Abdulqawi Ahmed Yusuf said that the death sentence should remain suspended until Pakistan effectively reviews and reconsiders the conviction/sentence in the light of Pakistan's breach of Article 36 (1), which deals with consular access and notification.

    The ICJ ruled that the Vienna Convention has been violated by Pakistan by denying consular access to Jadhav. India had said that consular access is a basic tenet of the Vienna Convention. Not only was Jadhav denied this, but the way in which Pakistan Army and other officials treated Jadhav, his wife and mother does not show the failing state in good light.

    The ICJ found that Pakistan deprived India the right t communicate and have access to Jadhav, to visit him in detention and to arrange for his legal representation. The court said hence Pakistan has breached obligations incumbent upon it under the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations.

    What it did not rule in India's favour:

    The ICJ rejected some of the remedies sought by India. This included annulment of the Pakistan military court decision convicting Jadhav.

    India had also sought for his release and a safe passage to India. This too was not considered by the ICJ.

    More KULBHUSHAN JADHAV News

    Read more about:

    kulbhushan jadhav international court of justice

    Story first published: Wednesday, July 17, 2019, 19:21 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 17, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue