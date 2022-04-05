Kremlin says expulsions will prompt response

YouTube
    Moscow, Apr 05: Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov says the expulsions of Russian diplomats by European countries will prompt a response from Moscow and will complicate international relations. Germany, France, Italy and Spain are among the countries which have expelled diplomats since Monday.

    Peskov said that “we view negatively, we view with regret this narrowing of possibilities for diplomatic communication, diplomatic work in such difficult conditions, in unprecedent crisis conditions.”

    He added that “it is short-sighted and a step which firstly will complicate our communication, which is required in order to seek reconciliation. And secondly it will inevitably lead to reciprocal steps.”

    russia ukraine war

