Know all about new UK PM Liz Truss

London, Sep 06: Liz Truss is all set to take oath as the UK's third ever female Prime Minister today. Truss was elected Conservative Party leader, defeating Indian-origin former chancellor Rishi Sunak to become the next UK PM.

Truss won by about 21,000 votes. In the election, Truss got 81,326 votes, while Rishi Sunak got 60,399 votes.

On India-UK ties, Liz Truss says sweet spot of trade dynamics

As Truss is to be the new UK PM succeeding Boris Johnson, let's know interesting facts about her:

Liz Truss, 47, was born in 1975 in the UK's Oxford. Truss attended Oxford University where she studied philosophy, politics and economics. Truss was also active in student politics. Truss was president of the Oxford University Liberal Democrats and a student at Oxford's Merton College. Before joining politics, Truss began her career as a chartered management accountant and later worked at cable and wireless and rose to the position of economic director prior to leaving in 2005. Truss is the MP from South West Norfolk. She has been the MP from South West Norfolk since 2010. Truss has served in various Cabinet positions under Prime Ministers David Cameron, Theresa May and Boris Johnson. Before becoming PM, Truss has been serving as foreign minister of the UK since 2021. Liz Truss will be the third ever female Prime Minister of Britain, after Margaret Thatcher and Theresa May. If we talk about her personal life, Truss married fellow accountant Hugh O'Leary in 2000. The couple are parents to two daughters. Truss met Hugh O'Leary at the Tory Party Conference in 1997. Truss had an alleged extramarital affair with politician Mark Field from 2004 to 2005, which reportedly caused strain in their marriage. But the couple patched things up.

Story first published: Tuesday, September 6, 2022, 15:50 [IST]