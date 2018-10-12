India's LARGEST EVER political poll. Have you participated yet?
Khashoggi disappearance: More journalists evade Saudi event

By
    Riyadh, Oct 12: More and more journalists and media firms are pulling out of an investment conference in Saudi Arabia as the outrage over the disappearance of Jamal Khashoggi, a prominent journalist of the country in Turkey earlier this month.

    Khashoggi disappearance: More journalists evade Saudi event

    Riyadh has come under increasing pressure since 59-year-old Khashoggi, a critic of Saudi policies, went missing. He was last seen entering the consulate of Saudi Arabia in Istanbul on October 2.

    Also Read | Trump urges Saudi to enquire about Khashoggi's disappearance

    Zanny Minton Beddoes, editor-in-chief of The Economist has refused to participate in the Future Investment Initiative conference in the Saudi capital, CGTN cited an email from spokesperson Lauren Hackett.

    Story first published: Friday, October 12, 2018, 11:12 [IST]
