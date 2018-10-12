Khashoggi disappearance: More journalists evade Saudi event

Riyadh, Oct 12: More and more journalists and media firms are pulling out of an investment conference in Saudi Arabia as the outrage over the disappearance of Jamal Khashoggi, a prominent journalist of the country in Turkey earlier this month.

Riyadh has come under increasing pressure since 59-year-old Khashoggi, a critic of Saudi policies, went missing. He was last seen entering the consulate of Saudi Arabia in Istanbul on October 2.

Zanny Minton Beddoes, editor-in-chief of The Economist has refused to participate in the Future Investment Initiative conference in the Saudi capital, CGTN cited an email from spokesperson Lauren Hackett.