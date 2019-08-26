  • search
    Kashmir move Modi's 'historic blunder': Imran Khan in address to nation

    By Shreya
    Islamabad, Aug 26: Narendra Modi made a "historic blunder" by removing the special status of Kashmir and the move will help the state attain "freedom", said Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday.

    File photo of Imran Khan
    "First, I believe, the entire nation should stand with the Kashmiri nation. I have said this that I will act as Kashmir's ambassador". "I will tell the world about this, I have shared this with heads of state that I have been in contact with. I will raise this issue at the UN as well," he said while referring to his scheduled address to the UN General Assembly next month.

    "I read in the newspapers that people are disappointed that Muslim countries are not siding with Kashmir. I want to tell you not to be disappointed; if some countries are not raising this issue because of their economic interests, they will eventually take this issue up. They will have to, with time," he said.

    Khan claimed that Prime Minister Modi had made a "historic blunder" by revoking Kashmir's special autonomy.

    Imran Khan's speech came almost a couple of hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi made it clear to the United States of America President Donald Trump that Jammu and Kashmir was a bilateral issue between India and Pakistan, and there was no space of mediation by any other country.

    PM Modi made the statement during his meeting with President Trump on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Biarritz, France.

