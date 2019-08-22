  • search
    Kashmir issue: No point talking to India, says Imran Khan

    By Shreya
    |

    Islamabad, Aug 22: Amid escalating tension over Kashmir, Prime Minister Imran Khan has said he would no longer seek dialogue with India, adding that his overtures for peace and dialogue with New Delhi so far have proven futile.

    Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan
    Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan

    "There is no point in talking to them. I mean, I have done all the talking. Unfortunately, now when I look back, all the overtures that I was making for peace and dialogue, I think they took it for appeasement," said he in an interview with The New York Times.

    "My worry is that this can escalate and for two nuclear-armed countries, it should be alarming for the world what we are facing now," he told The New York Times .

    Kashmir first line of defence for Pakistan: PM Imran Khan

    Tensions between India and Pakistan spiked after New Delhi abrogated provisions of Article 370 of the Constitution to withdraw Jammu and Kashmir's special status and bifurcated it into two Union Territories.

    India has categorically told the international community that the scrapping of Article 370 of the Constitution to revoke the special status of Jammu and Kashmir was an internal matter and also advised Pakistan to accept the reality.

    Story first published: Thursday, August 22, 2019, 14:47 [IST]
