Kabul blast: Timeline of Karte Parwan Gurdwara attack & latest info with updates

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Kabul, Jun 18: At least two explosions hit a busy road near a Sikh Gurdwara in Afghanistan's capital Kabul on Saturday morning. The blast occurred in the Karta Parwan area of Kabul. Karte Parwan Gurudwara is located in the area. The casualties in the blast were unknown.

''Afterwards, 2 explosions took place inside the complex, & some shops attached to Gurdwara caught fire. It is believed that at least 2 attackers are inside the Gurdwara complex and Taliban are trying to catch them alive. Exact number of fatalities is still not very clear,'' Sources told ANI.

Around 25-30 Afghan Hindus and Sikhs were present in the Gurdwara for morning prayers and as the attackers entered the premises, 10-15 managed to flee. Rest are trapped inside or feared to be dead. Sources quoted by ANI said Ahmad, security guard of Gurudwara has been killed and it confirmed.

Timeline of Gurudwara attack & latest info with updates

Attack started at 7:15am Kabul time (8.30 am India time).

3 people have come out; 2 of them sent to hospital;

Guard of the Gurdwara was shot dead;

3 Taliban soldiers wounded;

Two attackers cornered by Taliban soldiers;

7-8 people are still believed to be trapped inside but numbers are not confirmed.