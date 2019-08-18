Kabul: 40 killed, 100 injured in blast at wedding

International

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Kabul, Aug 18: At least 40 people were killed and 100 others injured after a suicide bomber detonated explosives that ripped through a wedding in Kabul's Darulaman area on Saturday.

According to the Afghan Interior Ministry, the explosion took place at around 10:40 pm during a wedding party at a hotel in Afghanistan's capital.

There are dead among the casualties, Rahimi said, though he did not have exact numbers.

About 20 people were taken to a Kabul hospital run by the Italian NGO Emergency, according to a tweet posted by the organization.

However, no further details about the blast or casualties were immediately available.

Earlier this month, 14 people were killed and 145 injured in the same district when three suicide attackers detonated an improvised explosive device at the gate of the police headquarters.