  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Kabul: 40 killed, 100 injured in blast at wedding

    By
    |

    Kabul, Aug 18: At least 40 people were killed and 100 others injured after a suicide bomber detonated explosives that ripped through a wedding in Kabul's Darulaman area on Saturday.

    Kabul: 40 killed, 100 injured in blast at wedding

    According to the Afghan Interior Ministry, the explosion took place at around 10:40 pm during a wedding party at a hotel in Afghanistan's capital.

    There are dead among the casualties, Rahimi said, though he did not have exact numbers.

    Balochistan: 5 killed, 15 injured after blast at Quetta mosque

    About 20 people were taken to a Kabul hospital run by the Italian NGO Emergency, according to a tweet posted by the organization.

    However, no further details about the blast or casualties were immediately available.

    Earlier this month, 14 people were killed and 145 injured in the same district when three suicide attackers detonated an improvised explosive device at the gate of the police headquarters.

    More KABUL News

    Read more about:

    kabul blasts wedding blast

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue