Joe Biden takes oath as 46th president of the United States, says 'This is America’s day'

Washington, Jan 20: Joe Biden just took the oath of office in his 127-year-old family Bible, which was held by his wife, Jill Biden. The 78-year-old veteran Democratic leader was administered the oath of office by Chief Justice John Roberts at the West Front of the Capitol - the traditional location for presidential inaugural ceremonies.

Addessing the gathering, Joe Biden called today "America's day" in his speech at the US Capitol.

"This is democracy's day, a day of history and hope, of renewal and resolve," Biden said.

"America has been tested anew, and America has risen to the challenge," he added.

He said the "cause of democracy" is celebrated today.

"The will of the people has been heard and the will of the people has been heeded," Biden said.

The inauguration was held under the unprecedented security umbrella of more than 25,000 National Guards, who have transformed the capital into a garrison city, mainly because of the threat of more violent protests by the supporters of outgoing President Donald Trump, who became the first president to skip his successor''s inauguration since Andrew Johnson in 1869.

Indian-origin Kamala Harris sworn in as America’s first woman Vice President

Biden, who is the oldest president in American history, took the oath by placing his left hand on his 127-year-old family Bible, which was held by his wife, Jill Biden. He used the same Bible during his swearing in as vice president and seven times as senator from Delaware.

The ceremony was attended by former presidents Barack Obama, George W Bush and Bill Clinton. Former first ladies Michelle Obama, Laura Bush and Hillary Clinton were also present.

Biden enters the White House with the top challenge to lift the country from the devastation of a raging pandemic that has killed more than 400,000 Americans and thrown millions into economic distress. Revival of the economy, which has been badly bruised by the pandemic, is another challenge that he faces.