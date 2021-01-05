Joe Biden slams Donald Trump for whining, complaining about election results

International

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

Washington, Jan 05: US President-elect Joe Biden has blasted Donald Trump for seeking to overturn November 3 election results, saying the outgoing president spends most of his time whining and complaining rather than doing the work of his office.

Trump is yet to concede the elections and has filed several lawsuits challenging the November 3 poll results.

He alleges that there was a massive voters' fraud. Election officials and media have said that there is no evidence to back his claims. He has also lost dozens of lawsuits.

As President Xi’s efforts in Nepal flop, China to continue covert ops in Himalayan nation

The president spends more time whining and complaining than doing something about the problem. I don't know why he still wants the job. He doesn't want to do the work, Biden said on Monday at a drive-in election rally in Georgia where he sought support for two Democratic candidates.

Runoff elections in Georgia will determine which party controls the Senate.

Do it for all of those who have given up so much. Think of all of those who have given up so much to secure that right. Do it for the country you love because I know you love this country and the future you want to build for everyone in this country. Do it for all of those around the world who aspire like us to be free and the democratic people who look to us, he said.

Donald Trump rewarding allies Nunes, Jordan with Medal of Freedom

Biden, 78, was confirmed the winner of the November presidential election by the Electoral College on December 14 after all 50 states officially certified the voting results. According to official results, Biden collected 306 electoral votes as opposed to 232 votes cast for Trump.