    Joe Biden easing foreign travel restrictions, lifts travel ban on fully jabbed travellers

    Washington, Sep 20: President Joe Biden will ease foreign travel restrictions into the US beginning in November when his administration will require all foreign nationals flying into the country to be fully vaccinated.

    All foreign travellers flying to the US will need to demonstrate proof of vaccination before boarding, as well as proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken within three days of flight, said White House COVID-19 coordinator Jeff Zients, who announced the new policy on Monday.

    Biden will also tighten testing rules for unvaccinated American citizens, who will need to be tested within a day before departure to the US, as well as on their return. Fully vaccinated passengers will not be required to quarantine, Zeints said.

    The new policy replaces a patchwork of travel restrictions first instituted by President Donald Trump last year and tightened by Biden last year that restricted travel by non-citizens to the United Kingdom, European Union, China, India and other countries. Biden will also require airlines to collect contact information from international travelers to facilitate contact tracing, Zients said.(AP) RUP RUP

    X