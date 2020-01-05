  • search
Trending Narendra Modi Qasem Soleimani
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Jersey woman sues TripAdvisor after falling off runaway pregnant camel, broke her arm

    By
    |

    Dedham, Jan 05: New Jersey woman is suing TripAdvisor after a runaway camel tossed her to the ground during a tour in Morocco. Breanne Ayala, 24, is accusing Massachusetts-based TripAdvisor and its subsidiary Viator of negligence and breach of contract for failing to ensure the camel tour company was operating safely, The Boston Globe reported on Friday, citing the lawsuit.

    The suit was filed in Norfolk Superior Court on Monday. Ayala, who is from New Jersey, and her family booked a sunset camel tour in Marrakech, Morocco, through Viator.

    Jersey woman sues TripAdvisor after falling off runaway pregnant camel, broke her arm
    Representational Image

    Ayala claims she and her family did not receive a safety briefing before the tour in January 2018.

    A spokeswoman for TripAdvisor declined to comment on the pending litigation.

    During the tour, one of the handlers told Ayala that the camel she was riding was pregnant and was about a month away from giving birth, according to the lawsuit. The camel ran off from the caravan, causing Ayala to fall and break her arm. The handlers waited to call an ambulance until the tour company owner arrived an hour later, according to the suit.

    Ayala underwent surgery in Morocco and was hospitalised for two days. "What was supposed to happen didn't happen, and I don't think you can say, 'It's at your own risk, too bad,'" Ayala's attorney Andrew Abraham said.

    More CAMEL News

    Read more about:

    camel woman

    Story first published: Sunday, January 5, 2020, 8:10 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 5, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue