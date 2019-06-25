  • search
    JeM chief Masood Azhar injured in Rawalpindi hospital blast?

    New Delhi, June 25: Jaish-e-Mohammad chief, Maulana Masood Azhar was among the 10 others injured in a blast that hit the Rawalpindi hospital on Monday. Pakistan remained tight-lipped about the information even as Indian intelligence agencies looked to confirm the development.

    Azhar is being treated at the facility for a renal ailment. A particular Telegram channel, which is normally reliable had put out the news that Azhar and 10 others were injured in the blast.

    File photo of Maulana Masood Azhar
    File photo of Maulana Masood Azhar

    Late on Sunday night, several users uploaded videos of the blast and some claimed that several persons had been injured. Azhar frequents the hospital run by the Pakistan Army for dialysis.

    JeM, Lashkar asked to lie low: Pakistan re-launches Al Umar Mujahideen in Kashmir

    A Twitter user Ahsan Ullah Miakhail posted a video of the blast and said, "Huge #blast at Military Hospital in #Rawalpindi, #Pakistan. 10 injured shifted to emergency.

    Jaish-E-Mohammad Chief Maulana Masood Azahar is admitted here.Completely Media blackout by Army. Media asked Strictly not to cover this story."

    It may be recalled that Azhar had managed to escape the strike on the JeM facility at Balakot carried out by the Indian Air Force in the aftermath of the Pulwama attack. Azhar at the time of the strike was believed to be at the Rawalpindi hospital.

    Story first published: Tuesday, June 25, 2019, 5:59 [IST]
