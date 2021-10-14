YouTube
    Japan’s prime minister dissolves the lower house of parliament, paving the way for Oct. 31 national elections

    Google Oneindia News

    Tokyo, Oct 14: Japan's new Prime Minister Fumio Kishida dissolved the lower house of parliament Thursday, paving the way for October 31 national elections. Kishida said he is seeking the public's mandate for his policies after being elected prime minister by parliament only 10 days ago to replace Yoshihide Suga. Tadamori Oshima, the speaker of the more powerful lower chamber, announced the dissolution at a plenary session.

    Japan's prime minister dissolves the lower house of parliament, paving the way for Oct. 31 national elections

    At the announcement, all 465 lower house lawmakers stood up, shouted "banzai" three times and left. They've now lost their seats and official campaigning for a new lower house begins Tuesday. The last lower house election was held in 2017 under former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

    His successor, Suga, lasted just a year as prime minister and his government's support was battered by his perceived high-handed approach in dealing with the coronavirus and insistence on holding the Tokyo Olympics despite rising cases that angered the public. Kishida, tasked with rallying support for the ruling party, has promised to pursue politics of "trust and empathy."

    He said in his first policy speech last Friday promised to strengthen the country's response to the coronavirus pandemic in case of another resurgence and revive its battered economy while bolstering defences against threats from China and North Korea.

    japan

    Story first published: Thursday, October 14, 2021, 10:41 [IST]
