Japan foreign minister calls for 'immediate stop' to China's military drills around Taiwan

    Tokyo, Aug 4: Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi strongly condemned the firing of five ballistic missiles by the Chinese military in its exclusive economic zone (EEZ) during the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) meeting in Cambodia.

    Hayashi called for an 'immediate stop' to China's military drills around Taiwan in response to U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit this week, according to Japan's Kyodo News.

    China launched "precision missile strikes" in the Taiwan Strait Thursday. Five ballistic missiles fired by China landed inside Japan's exclusive economic zone Thursday, according to Japanese Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi.

    Hayashi also said he spoke with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken during the summit. Both foreign ministers agreed to strongly condemn China's launch, according to Kyodo News.

    Pelosi arrived in Japan for the final leg of her Asian trip.

    She is expected to meet with her Japanese counterpart and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida Friday.

    Thursday, August 4, 2022, 23:25 [IST]
    X