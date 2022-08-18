India
    Janmashtami 2022: British PM hopeful Rishi Sunak visits Krishna temple with wife

    London, Aug 18: British Prime Ministerial hopeful Rishi Sunak visited a temple along with wife Akshata Murthy to ring in Janmashtami celebrations.

    "Today I visited the Bhaktivedanta Manor temple with my wife Akshata to celebrate Janmashtami, in advance of the popular Hindu festival celebrating Lord Krishna's birthday," Rishi Sunak wrote on Instagram.

    Krishna Janmashtami also known as Janmashtami and Gokulashtami is a popular festival which celebrates the birth of Lord Krishna. On this day, Krishna devotees across the country worship the Lord and observe fast.

    Foreign Secretary Liz Truss is holding on to a firm lead over former Chancellor Rishi Sunak in the race to be elected Conservative Party leader and British Prime Minister.

    The Conservative Home website survey of 961 party members, who either already have or will be casting their postal or online ballots in the leadership election, found Truss at 60 per cent and Sunak at 28 per cent.

    The election campaign is running the course of August, an annual holiday season in the UK while Parliament is on its summer recess.

    The polling will officially close on the evening of September 2 and the votes will be tallied for the results to be declared in time for the House of Commons resuming its sitting on September 5.

    Thursday, August 18, 2022, 23:19 [IST]
