Jaishankar in US holds talks with lawmakers, discusses vaccines, Quad

Washington, May 28: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met influential American lawmakers from both the Democratic and Republican parties on Thursday and discussed developments pertaining to Quad and the cooperation on vaccines with them.

"Discussed developments pertaining to Quad and our cooperation on vaccines. Recognise their leadership in building stronger ties," Jaishankar said after his meeting with Congressman Gregory Meeks, who is the chairman of the powerful House Foreign Affairs Committee, along with its ranking member, Congressman Michael McCaul.

The minister also had a "good conversation" with the co-chairs of the House India Caucus, Congressman Brad Sherman from the Democratic Party and Congressman Steve Chabot from the Republican Party.

"The US Congress has been a tremendous pillar of support as India meets the Covid challenge," Jaishankar tweeted.

All four US lawmakers have been strong advocates of the India-US relationship.

In a tweet, Sherman said he learned how India is fighting Covid-19 and working to disentangle its economy from China.

A day earlier, after introducing the Ensuring American Global Leadership and Engagement (EAGLE) Act, Congressman Meeks appreciated the Biden administration's initiative towards India.

"Secretaries Blinken and Austin's trips to Japan and Korea, and Secretary Austin's separate trip to India, so early in the new administration, reinforced America's role as a Pacific power, and signalled to China and the world that the United States is back in the arena with our allies and partners alongside us," he said.