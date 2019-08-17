Its ‘Doval Doctrine' these days, Nehru's India buried: Pakistan FM Qureshi

International

oi-Vikas SV

By Vishal S

Islamabad, Aug 17: Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said that the Indian policy these days revolves around "Doval doctrine", and that Nehru's India has been buried under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rule.

Qureshi reportedly said after the first meeting of the 'Kashmir committee'. Speaking to the media after the meeting, "Narendra Modi has buried Nehru's India." Pakistan Foreign Minister added that the Indian policy revolves around "Doval doctrine", an India Today report said.

'Kashmir committee' was formed a day after India revoked Articel 370, which granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir, and bifurcated it into two Union territories.

Meanwhile, Pakistan's ISPR Major General Asif Ghafoor today said, "Kashmir is definitely a nuclear flash point." He reaction came a day after India announced that it might review its "no first use" nuclear policy

Rajnath Singh on Friday said that India has always adhered to its "no first use" policy on nuclear weapons but "what happens in the future will depend on circumstances".