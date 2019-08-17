  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Its ‘Doval Doctrine' these days, Nehru's India buried: Pakistan FM Qureshi

    By Vishal S
    |

    Islamabad, Aug 17: Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said that the Indian policy these days revolves around "Doval doctrine", and that Nehru's India has been buried under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rule.

    Qureshi reportedly said after the first meeting of the 'Kashmir committee'. Speaking to the media after the meeting, "Narendra Modi has buried Nehru's India." Pakistan Foreign Minister added that the Indian policy revolves around "Doval doctrine", an India Today report said.

    Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi
    Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi

    'Kashmir committee' was formed a day after India revoked Articel 370, which granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir, and bifurcated it into two Union territories.

    Meanwhile, Pakistan's ISPR Major General Asif Ghafoor today said, "Kashmir is definitely a nuclear flash point." He reaction came a day after India announced that it might review its "no first use" nuclear policy

    Rajnath Singh on Friday said that India has always adhered to its "no first use" policy on nuclear weapons but "what happens in the future will depend on circumstances".

    More PAKISTAN News

    Read more about:

    pakistan accident kashmir kashmir shah mahmood qureshi

    Story first published: Saturday, August 17, 2019, 17:11 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 17, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue