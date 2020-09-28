Italy's 1st COVID-19 patient takes part in race in memory of victims

YouTube
    Rome, Sep 28: The first person to be diagnosed with COVID-19 in Italy, Mattia Maestri, is taking part in a 180-kilometre relay race in memory of coronavirus victims.

    The race began on Saturday in Codogno, where Maestri tested positive for COVID-19 on February 21, and it will end on Sunday in Vo'Euganeo, where Italy's first official COVID-19 death was recorded the same day.

    Wearing a black mask, Maestri said the race was a beautiful initiative uniting the two hard-hit cities, and that he was thrilled to be even alive to participate.

    I feel very lucky, he said at the starting line.

    Italy was the first European nation to be affected by COVID-19 and caught unprepared with 310K confirmed total cases and 35,835 deaths till date.

    On February 21, 2020, Mattia Maestri, 38-year-old man, was the first Italian patient with COVID-19 was diagnosed was hospitalized at Codogno Hospital in northern Italy.

    Story first published: Monday, September 28, 2020, 11:09 [IST]
