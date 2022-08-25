Italian man infected with COVID-19, HIV, monkeypox at the same time after sex with men

Monkeypox Outbreak: Asymptomatic infection can be a cause of concern, reveals study

New Delhi, Aug 25: In a rare occurrence, a 36-year-old man from Italy has reportedly tested positive for Monkeypox, Covid, and HIV at the same time. The man successfully fought the infections and recovered completely within a week.

After returning from his Spain trip, the man developed fever, accompanied by sore throat, fatigue, headache, and swollen lymph nodes in the groin area.

He had spots and skin lesions in various body parts, including the perianal region. A modest enlargement of the liver and spleen and painful enlargement of the lymph nodes too was noticed.

Sequencing of the SARS-CoV-2 genome confirmed that he was infected with the Omicron sub-variant BA.5.1. His test report confirmed the presence of Monkeypox infection. He also tested positive for HIV.

Notably, the man was vaccinated for coronavirus with two doses of Pfizer's mRNA vaccine.

"His case was published in the Journal of Infection on August 19. The man was discharged from the hospital after nearly a week. He recovered from COVID-19 and Monkeypox, although a small scar remained. The treatment for his HIV infection was initiated, according to the report.

"This case highlights how Monkeypox and COVID-19 symptoms may overlap, and corroborates how in case of co-infection, anamnestic collection and sexual habits are crucial to perform the correct diagnosis," the researchers said in their case report, published in the Journal of Infection.

"To note, the Monkeypox oropharyngeal swab was still positive after 20 days, suggesting that these individuals may still be contagious for several days after clinical remission. Consequently, physicians should encourage appropriate precautions," it added.

This is believed to be the only reported case of Monkeypox virus, COVID-19 and HIV co-infection.

However, there is not enough evidence supporting that the combination of Covid, HIV, and Monkeypox could aggravate the patient's condition.