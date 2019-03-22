  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Israeli sovereignty over Golan Heights: Syria, Turkey, Russia blast Donald Trump

    By
    |

    Damascus, March 22: It was just a matter of time before US President Donald Trump would face the wrath over his statement that it is time to recognise Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights.

    According to a report in Reuters, Trump faced growing criticism for his controversial remark, especially from Syria that said it was determined to recover the region "through all available means".

    Israeli sovereignty over Golan Heights: Syria, Turkey, Russia blast Donald Trump
    US President Donald Trump

    Trump tweeted his thought on the Golan Heights on Thursday, March 21, earning thanks from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu but it was expected that the Syrian side would not let it go without a fuss.

    Time to recognise Israel's sovereignty over Golan Heights, Trump drops another bomb

    Syria's state news agency quoted a source in the country's foreign ministry as saying that Trump showed "the blind bias of the United States" towards Israel, the Reuters report said.

    It did not change "the reality that the Golan was and will remain Syrian, Arab", the source said, Reuters added.

    "The Syrian nation is more determined to liberate this precious piece of Syrian national land through all available means," the source was quoted as saying. It also added that Trump's statement was "irresponsible" and showed "contempt" for international law.

    Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan also slammed Trump's statement saying it pushed the region to the edge of a fresh crisis. Speaking at a meeting of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, Erdogan said the "legitimisation of the occupation of the Golan Heights" could not be allowed.

    Russia's foreign minister also took a dig at the American president, saying his statement was a direct violation of the United Nations' decisions, the country's RIA news agency reported.

    More DONALD TRUMP News

    Read more about:

    donald trump syria israel turkey

    Story first published: Friday, March 22, 2019, 18:13 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 22, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue