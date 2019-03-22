Israeli sovereignty over Golan Heights: Syria, Turkey, Russia blast Donald Trump

oi-Shubham Ghosh

Damascus, March 22: It was just a matter of time before US President Donald Trump would face the wrath over his statement that it is time to recognise Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights.

According to a report in Reuters, Trump faced growing criticism for his controversial remark, especially from Syria that said it was determined to recover the region "through all available means".

Trump tweeted his thought on the Golan Heights on Thursday, March 21, earning thanks from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu but it was expected that the Syrian side would not let it go without a fuss.

Syria's state news agency quoted a source in the country's foreign ministry as saying that Trump showed "the blind bias of the United States" towards Israel, the Reuters report said.

It did not change "the reality that the Golan was and will remain Syrian, Arab", the source said, Reuters added.

"The Syrian nation is more determined to liberate this precious piece of Syrian national land through all available means," the source was quoted as saying. It also added that Trump's statement was "irresponsible" and showed "contempt" for international law.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan also slammed Trump's statement saying it pushed the region to the edge of a fresh crisis. Speaking at a meeting of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, Erdogan said the "legitimisation of the occupation of the Golan Heights" could not be allowed.

Russia's foreign minister also took a dig at the American president, saying his statement was a direct violation of the United Nations' decisions, the country's RIA news agency reported.