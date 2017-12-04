Islamophobia in US: Six-year-old says 'Allah', teacher calls police

A teacher at an elementary school in Texas, US, called the police after a six-year-old boy, suffering from down syndrome, kept repeating "Allah" in the classroom, said reports.

The incident has left six-year-old Mohammad Suleiman's father fuming and he said: "this is discrimination".

The incident took place at a school in Pearland, around 20 miles south of Houston, in Texas. The Pearland Police Department, however, concluded that no further action was needed, according to a PTI report.

The police were informed about the boy by a substitute teacher as the regular teacher had left.

Mohammad's father said that his son was born with Down Syndrome and he has intellectual difficulties.

He said that his son did not speak at all and had the mental capacity of a one-year-old, but the teacher is said to claim that Mohammad could talk.

"They claim that he's a terrorist. This is so stupid, this is discrimination actually. It's not implied discrimination, it's a hundred percent discrimination," a PTI report quoted the father as saying.

