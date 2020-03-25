  • search
    Islamic State claims attack on Sikh worshippers in Kabul Gurdwara, death toll rises to 25

    By PTI
    |

    Kabul, Mar 25: Heavily armed gunmen and suicide bombers blasted their way into a Sikh gurdwara in the heart of Afghanistan's capital of Kabul on Wednesday, killing at least 25 worshippers and wounding 8 others, in one of the deadliest attacks on the minority community in the strife-torn country.

    Islamic State claims attack on Sikh worshippers in Kabul Gurdwara, death toll rises to 11
    Representational Image

    The gunmen attacked the gurdwara in Shor Bazar area at about 07:45 (local time) as 150 worshippers were inside the building, authorities said.

    "At least 25 people were killed and 8 others were wounded in the attack at Dharamshala, a Sikh worship place in Kabul," TOLOnews quoted the Ministry of Interior as saying.

    "All four suicide bombers who attacked Dharamshala, a Sikh worship area in PD1 of Kabul, were killed after nearly six hours of fighting. Afghan special forces confirmed," it said in a tweet.

    India strongly condemns terror attack in Kabul

    The ministry said in a statement that 80 people, including women and children, were rescued from the gurdwara.

    Former president of Afghanistan Hamid Karzai strongly condemned the attack on Sikh worship place and expressed his condolences to the victims' families, the report said.

    The Islamic State group has claimed an attack on a Sikh-Hindu temple in central Kabul, according to the SITE intelligence group, in the latest assault by the extremist outfit targeting a minority group in Afghanistan.

    IS said its fighters were currently carrying out an attack on the temple, according to a statement released by SITE, which monitors jihadist networks worldwide.

