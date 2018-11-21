Irked by flight cancellation, man at Islamabad airport puts luggage on fire

Islamabad, Nov 21: Frustration can lead to scary outcomes at times. Recently, a man at Pakistan's Islamabad International Airport set his luggage on fire after his flight was cancelled following hours of delay. A video of the bizarre incident has gone viral on social media.

In the video, it was seen that the man in his middle age trying to put his clothes on fire as others look on. A man, meanwhile, approaches with a fire extinguisher to douse the fire but the agitated man kicks the device out. According to a report in Pakistan daily Dawn, Pakistan International Airlines Flight PK-607, which was scheduled to take off at 7 am, was first delayed because of technical reasons and then was cancelled because of inclement weather. The man was later seen confronting with the security guards and even asking if he would be handcuffed.

Firefighters from the Civil Aviation Authority rushed in to tackle the fire before it caused any major damage at the airport.