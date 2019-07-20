Iran seizes 2 British oil tankers; Indians among 23 crew members on Board

By Simran Kashyap

Tehran, July 20: Iran seizes 2 British oil tankers Iran announced that the capture of one British-flagged ship in the narrow Strait of Hormuz on Friday, and US officials said that a second had also been seized. Later, it was learnt that the second tanker Mesdar has not been seized. It was shortly stopped and briefed by Iranian authorities on maritime security and harmless navigation.

Twenty-three seafarers are on board, including Indians. However, the exact number of Indians on board is not yet clear. The Ministry of External Affairs is yet to comment on the development.

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said that its navy had captured the British-flagged oil tanker, Stena Impero, according to Iran's state-run Press TV. The IRGC accused the tanker of "violating international regulations," to Press TV.

The Sweden-based cargo vessel owner Stena Bulk, released a statement confirming that the Stena Impero ship was no longer under the crews control and could not be contacted.

"Stena Bulk and Northern Marine Management can confirm that Swedish-owned vessel Stena Impero (built 2018, 49,683 DWT) is no longer under the control of the crew and remains uncontactable," said the statement.

"Soon after the vessel was approached by unidentified small naval craft and a helicopter during her transit of the Strait of Hormuz in international waters at approximate 1600 hrs BST today, the vessel suddenly deviated from her passage to Jubail and headed north towards Iran.

"The vessel was in full compliance with all navigation and international regulations. The vessel is commercially managed by Stena Bulk of Sweden," it added.

Meanwhile, the United Kingdom has urgently sought information about its tanker.