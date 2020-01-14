  • search
Trending Makar Sankranti
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Iran announces arrests over downing of Ukrainian plane that killed 176 people

    By
    |

    Dubai, Jan 14: Iran's judiciary says arrests have been made over the shootdown of a Ukrainian plane that killed all 176 people on board.

    "Extensive investigations have taken place and some individuals are arrested," the judiciary spokesman, Gholamhossein Esmaili, said on Tuesday.

    Iran announces arrests over downing of Ukrainian plane that killed 176 people

    was quoted by Iranian state media, but did not say how many individuals have been detained or name them.

    Ukraine gets access to crashed plane's black boxes

    Ukrainian experts had gained access to the black box flight recorders of the Ukrainian plane that crashed in Iran, Foreign Minister Vadym Prystaiko said on Friday.

    Kiev sent around 50 experts to Iran to participate in the probe after Ukraine International Airlines Boeing 737 went down near Tehran on Wednesday, killing all 176 people on board. "Our team has now got access to the black boxes," Prystaiko told a briefing.

    American, British and Canadian officials say intelligence sources indicate that Iran shot down the plane, perhaps unintentionally, but this has been denied by Tehran. Zelensky said on Facebook that the possibility the plane had been shot down by a missile was not ruled out "but it has not yet been confirmed".

    More UKRAINE News

    Read more about:

    ukraine plane crash iran

    Story first published: Tuesday, January 14, 2020, 15:22 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 14, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue