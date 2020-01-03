  • search
    Iran and region's 'free nations' to avenge general's killing: President Hasan Rouhani

    By PTI
    |

    Tehran, Jan 03: Iran and the "free nations of the region" will take revenge on the United States for killing Revolutionary Guards commander Qasem Soleimani on Friday, President Hasan Rouhani said.

    There is no doubt that the great nation of Iran and the other free nations of the region will take revenge for this gruesome crime from criminal America," Rouhani said, referring to Iran's allies across the Middle East.

    Iran and regions free nations to avenge generals killing: President Hasan Rouhani

    Soleimani's "martyrdom ... by the aggressor and criminal America has saddened the heart of the nation of Iran and all the nations of the region," he said in a statement posted on the Iranian government website.

    Iran Quds Force chief killed in rocket attack at Baghdad airport

    His death had "redoubled the determination of the nation of Iran and other free nations to stand against America's bullying and defend Islamic values", said Rouhani. "This vile and cowardly act is another sign of America's desperation and weakness in the region," the president added.

    Story first published: Friday, January 3, 2020, 13:14 [IST]
