iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus launched: Check prices, availability, specifications and more

International

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Cupertino, Sep 08: Apple launched iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus, featuring two sizes - 6.1 inches and 6.7 inches - in a sophisticated design with impressive camera upgrades and groundbreaking new safety capabilities.

Apple's latest line-up of iPhones will boast faster processors, and a longer lasting battery at the same prices as last year's model, despite the inflationary pressure that has driven up the cost of many other everyday items.

Price:

For several years, Apple's new iPhones have mostly featured incremental upgrades to cameras and battery life, and this year's models were no exception, Pricing for the standard iPhone 14 will start at USD 799; the deluxe iPhone 14 Pro Max will start at USD 1099. In India, the iPhone 14 starts at Rs 79,900 and iPhone 14 Plus at Rs 89,900.

Customers can get iPhone 14 Pro for Rs 129,900 and iPhone 14 Pro Max for Rs 139,900 (starting prices).

Camera:

Among the latest improvements is a 48-megapixel camera in the Pro and Pro Max models that the company said will produce especially crisp pictures. The iPhone 13 versions of the Pro and Pro Max have 12-megapixel cameras.

Both models include the A15 Bionic chip with a 5-core GPU, which offers incredible performance and efficiency for demanding workloads, and is designed with privacy and security built in. And with amazing battery life, industry-leading durability features, and super-fast 5G, this iPhone lineup is more advanced than ever before.

Availability

iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus will be available in midnight, blue, starlight, purple, and (PRODUCT)RED1 finishes. Pre-orders begin Friday, September 9, with availability for iPhone 14 beginning Friday, September 16, and availability for iPhone 14 Plus beginning Friday, October 7.

This year's high-end models will also have always-on displays that stay lit even when the device is locked, a feature that has long been available on many smartphones powered by Google's Android software.

Featuring iOS 16

iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus feature iOS 16, offering a reimagined Lock Screen along with new communication, sharing, and intelligence features that together change the way users experience iPhone. The Lock Screen is more personal, beautiful, and helpful than ever with a multilayered effect that artfully sets subjects of photos in front of the time, and newly designed widgets that offer information at a glance.

With Messages, users can now edit or recall recently sent messages, and mark conversations as unread to revisit them later.9 iCloud Shared Photo Library makes it even easier to share a collection of photos with family.10 Live Text gets more powerful with the ability to recognize text in video and quickly convert currency, translate text, and more, and Visual Look Up adds a new feature that allows users to tap and hold on the subject of an image to lift it from the background and place it in apps like Messages.

Notifications are shown rolling up from the bottom of a user's iPhone screen in iOS 16. The Live Text function is shown on iPhone.

Crash detection and Emergency SOS via satellite

Beginning in November, the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max will be able to send SOS messages via a new satellite feature - a safety measure intended to let users request help when in remote areas without a wireless connection.

All the iPhone 14 models will include a motion senor capable of detecting serious car crashes and automatically connecting to emergency services.

Apple Fitness+ for All iPhone Users

For the first time ever, Apple Fitness+ will be available for all iPhone users to subscribe to and enjoy in the 21 countries it is offered in, even if they don't have an Apple Watch.

iPhone users will have access to the entire service featuring over 3,000 studio-style workouts and meditations, all led by a diverse and inclusive team of trainers. Fitness+ users will see onscreen trainer guidance and interval timing, and estimated calories burned will be used to make progress on their Move ring.

Fitness+ will be fully integrated with the Fitness app coming with iOS 16 and located in the middle tab, where users can stay motivated to close their Move ring through awards, activity sharing, and more. Users only need an iPhone to sign up, and can then experience Fitness+ on iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV.