International news brief: US media hails PM Modi's comments, China blocked from Westminster Hall

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

Washington, Sep 17: The mainstream American media on Friday praised Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for telling Russian President Vladimir Putin that this is not the time for war in Ukraine. The Modi-Putin conversation in Samarkand was widely carried by the mainstream American media.

"Modi rebukes Putin over war in Ukraine," The Washington Post reported in a headline. "In a stunning public rebuke, Modi told Putin: "Today's era is not an era of war, and I have spoken to you on the phone about this," the daily reported.

"The rare reproach showed the 69-year-old Russian strongman coming under extraordinary pressure from all sides," the Post said. Responding to Modi, Putin said, "I know your position on the conflict in Ukraine, about your concerns that you constantly express. We will do our best to stop this as soon as possible. Only, unfortunately, the opposing side, the leadership of Ukraine, announced its abandonment of the negotiation process, declared that it wants to achieve its goals by military means, as they say, 'on the battlefield.' Nevertheless, we will always keep you informed of what is happening there."

PM Modi receives best wishes from Russian President Putin ahead of his birthday

China biggest threat to global peace order; need to create a counter-narrative:IPAC

Asserting that China is the biggest threat to the global peace order, the Inter-Parliamentary Alliance on China in its latest annual meeting here has agreed to create a counter-narrative against the Chinese propaganda and also send a global delegation of lawmakers to Taiwan to show their solidarity with the Taiwanese people. The Inter-Parliamentary Alliance on China, which included members of parliament from India as well, during their annual summit here was attended by 60 lawmakers from 30 countries, including Sujeet Kumar from the Biju Janata Dal.

"We are intending to go to Taiwan sometime in the future...MPs from different countries to show solidarity with Taiwan. Because Taiwan is a proud, vibrant, peaceful democracy. And it's really important to support Taiwan against Chinese aggression," Kumar told PTI in an interview. In its communique, IPAC calls for greater support for Taiwan and moving critical supply chains away from China. Observing that China is very good at creating a false narrative of its peaceful rise, Kumar said, "We know that China has sold this narrative of peaceful lives for a long time and fooled the world. Now we all know that was a mistake. The idea is to create a counter narrative to China's aggressiveness, to sensitise the world community."

"China is going to be the biggest threat to the peaceful world order, to international order. And also to ensure that China doesn't make spurious claims on the South China Sea for instance, on Indian Territory, Taiwan and also to raise awareness about what's going on in Xinjiang and Tibet," Kumar said at the end of the two-day conference that concluded here early this week.

SCO plans single list of terrorist, separatist and extremist groups banned on territories of member states

The Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) plans to prepare a single list of terrorist, separatist and extremist groups whose activities are banned on the territories of the member states, with an aim to counter the threat posed by them to the region. In a joint declaration issued at the end of the annual Summit of the eight-member bloc in the historic Uzbek city of Samarkand, the leaders of the SCO member states, expressed deep concern over the security threat posed by terrorism, separatism and extremism in all its forms and manifestations and strongly condemned terrorist acts around the world.

"The member states, while reaffirming a strong commitment to fight terrorism, separatism and extremism, resolve to continue to take active measures to address the conditions conducive to the spread of terrorism, cut off terrorist financing channels, suppress terrorist recruitment and cross-border movement, counter extremism, radicalization of youth, spread of terrorist ideology, and eliminate sleeper cells and places used as terrorist safe havens," it said.

SCO Summit: PM Modi meets Putin; tells him 'it's not an era of war'

Chinese delegation barred from attending Queen Elizabeth's lying-in-state

All heads of state visiting London for Queen Elizabeth's funeral have been invited to attend the lying-in-state in Westminster Hall ahead of Monday's state funeral, and to sign a book of condolences at Lancaster House. However, opening a fresh diplomatic rift with Beijing, a Chinese government delegation has been refused permission by the House of Commons authorities to attend the queen's lying-in-state in Westminster Hall, London, Politico reported citing a senior parliamentary figure familiar with the matter.

House of Commons Speaker Lindsay Hoyle fired new diplomatic salvos when he told his colleagues that he declined a request for Chinese officials to be allowed to access Westminster Hall, where the late queen will lie in state until her funeral on Monday. Hoyle's office said it did not comment on security matters, reported Politico. It must be noted that Westminster Hall forms part of the Palace of Westminster, over which the Commons and Lords speakers have authority. This key development comes at a time when the UK government has toughened its stance on China. The newly appointed UK Prime Minister Liz Truss during the Tory leadership debates indicated that she will be more hawkish towards Beijing than her predecessor Boris Johnson.