International news brief: Iran summons UK and Norway ambassadors amid violent unrest and more

International

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Washington, Sep 26: Iran's Foreign Ministry said Sunday it summoned Britain's ambassador to protest what it described as a hostile atmosphere created by London-based Farsi language media outlets. The move comes amid violent unrest in Iran triggered by the death of a young woman in police custody.

The state-run IRNA news agency reported the ministry also summoned Norway's ambassador to Iran and strongly protested recent remarks by the president of the Norwegian parliament, Masud Gharahkhani.

The death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in custody after being detained by Iranian morality police launched unrest across Iran's provinces and the capital of Tehran.

US-Pak relationship has not served either of two: Jaishankar

America's relationship with Pakistan has "not served" either of the two countries, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said Sunday raising questions on the Biden administration's approval of a USD 450-million sustenance package for F-16 fleet.

Prospects of Iran nuclear deal bleak

"Very honestly, it's a relationship that has neither ended up serving Pakistan well, nor serving the American interests. So, it is really for the United States today to reflect on what are the merits of this relationship and what do they get by it," Jaishankar said in response to a question during an interaction with the Indian-Americans.

Referring to the argument made by the US that F-16 sustenance package is to fight terrorism, he said everybody knows where and against whom F-16 are used. "You're not fooling anybody by saying these things," he said in response to a question.

Cuba holds unusual vote on law allowing same-sex marriage

Cuba held a rare referendum on Sunday on an unusually contentious law - a government-backed "family law" code that would allow same-sex couples to marry and adopt, as well as outlining the rights of children and grandparents.

Cuba holds parliamentary elections every two years, though no party other than the Communist is allowed, but seldom has it held referendums on specific laws. And seldom has an officially backed measure met as much open criticism as the family law of more than 400 articles, which has been questioned by many members of the island's increasingly vocal evangelical community.

Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif rakes up Kashmir at UNGA, says wants 'peace'

The sweeping code also would allow surrogate pregnancies, broader rights for grandparents in regard to grandchildren, protection of the elderly and measures against gender violence.

Official: 2 killed amid crashes during pop-up NJ car rally

Authorities in New Jersey say at least two people were killed amid multiple crashes at a pop-up car rally in Wildwood over the weekend. Mayor Pete Byron told NJ Advance Media Sunday that there were a series of car crashes related to the "unsanctioned" car meet-up event, NJ.com reported.

Byron said the two victims "were in a golf cart" but weren't believed to be taking part in the event. Byron said he didn't have additional information on the identities of those killed or the nature of the crash. Officials had issued warnings earlier about what they called an unsanctioned car rally separate from the Fall Classic Car Show taking place.

Participants say it gives enthusiasts a chance to gather and check out cars, but officials in other areas such as Ocean City, Maryland, have reported problems stemming from the event in previous years. Videos on social media sites showed modified vehicles revving engines and speeding off to cheers from crowds gathered on the streets, NJ.com reported.

Story first published: Monday, September 26, 2022, 6:38 [IST]