International Day of Democracy 2022: History, Significance and Facts

oi-Deepika S

San Francisco, Sep 15: India is the world's largest democracy and today is an important day for all the world democracies. Today, September 15, is celebrated as the International Day of Democracy to mark the importance of democracy and create awareness among people about democratic rights. The International Day of Democracy was first celebrated in 2008.

Notably, the day was established through a resolution passed by the United Nations General Assembly (UNSC) in 2007 in a bid to encourage governments to strengthen and consolidate democracy.

"Democracy is as much a process as a goal, and only with the full participation of and support by the international community, national governing bodies, civil society and individuals, can the ideal of democracy be made into a reality to be enjoyed by everyone, everywhere," says the UN on its official website.

International Day of Democracy: Significance

The International Day of Democracy aims to encourage governments across the world to strengthen their democratic systems and further respect the rights of the citizens.

The celebration plays a crucial role in highlighting the role of parliaments and electoral bodies in delivering justice, development, and human rights.

The International Day of Democracy serves as an opportunity to assess the state of democracies in the world. It also gives a chance to highlight the crucial role of parliaments and to celebrate their capability to deliver justice, development, human rights, and peace.

International Day of Democracy 2022: Some Interesting Facts

The Republic of India is the world's largest democracy.

The word democracy comes from the Greek word demos, which means people.

Democracy gives power to the people to stand for their basic rights.

Athens is considered as the world's first democratic country.

Bhutan is the world's youngest democratic country.

Story first published: Thursday, September 15, 2022, 12:57 [IST]