  • search

World has started seeing Kashmir problem differently, claims Pak foreign min Shah Mehmood Qureshi

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    New York, Oct 1: Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi claimed after his seix-day visit of the United Nations where he attended the 73rd session of the General Assembly that there is a marked change in how international diplomats see the dispute in Kashmir.

    Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi
    Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi

    According to a report in Pakistani daily Dawn, Qureshi, who represents the new government in Pakistan that took charge in August, said this while talking to the media at the end of his visit.

    Also Read | Pakistan takes advantage of its strategic location to win powerful nations by its side

    The 62-year-old leader said the UN Human Rights Council's report on the state of human rights in "India-held Kashmir" is the reason why the international diplomats have started seeing the problem in the state differently.

    Qureshi is likely to meet US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and National Security Adviser John Bolton on Tuesday, October 2.

    "The continuing human tragedy in held Kashmir definitely struck a sympathetic cord among world leaders," Qureshi was quoted as saying.

    "I presented Pakistan's case to my counterparts as representative of the new government," he said, adding that one of his main thrusts was to reconnect Pakistan with countries that the previous government of Pakistan had ignored.

    He also said that he was glad to see the world was looking at Pakistan with respect for its role in the UN, especially as a leading contributor to the UN peace-keeping operations.

    Read more about:

    pakistan united nations shah mehmood qureshi kashmir

    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue