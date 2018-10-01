New York, Oct 1: Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi claimed after his seix-day visit of the United Nations where he attended the 73rd session of the General Assembly that there is a marked change in how international diplomats see the dispute in Kashmir.

According to a report in Pakistani daily Dawn, Qureshi, who represents the new government in Pakistan that took charge in August, said this while talking to the media at the end of his visit.

The 62-year-old leader said the UN Human Rights Council's report on the state of human rights in "India-held Kashmir" is the reason why the international diplomats have started seeing the problem in the state differently.

Qureshi is likely to meet US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and National Security Adviser John Bolton on Tuesday, October 2.

"The continuing human tragedy in held Kashmir definitely struck a sympathetic cord among world leaders," Qureshi was quoted as saying.

"I presented Pakistan's case to my counterparts as representative of the new government," he said, adding that one of his main thrusts was to reconnect Pakistan with countries that the previous government of Pakistan had ignored.

He also said that he was glad to see the world was looking at Pakistan with respect for its role in the UN, especially as a leading contributor to the UN peace-keeping operations.