Indians can now travel to Russia

    Moscow, Jan 26: Russia has lifted the travel ban for India, Vietnam, Finland and Qatar. The ban was imposed to contain the spread of COVID-19.

    The Russian government said that citizens of these countries will be able to travel to Russia by plane. The Russians would also be allowed to fly to these countries.

    Joe Biden reverses Trump ban on transgender people in military

    Russia had introduced travel restrictions on March 16 2020 to prevent the spread of the virus. Russia registered lesser than 20,000 new COVID-19 daily cases for the first time since November 11, the country's coronavirus crisis response centre said on Monday.

    Story first published: Tuesday, January 26, 2021, 9:48 [IST]
