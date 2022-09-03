YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Viral News Fake News Buster Coronavirus Explainer
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    Indian racially abused for four minutes straight in Poland: Watch video

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Poland, Sep 03: There have been back-to-back racist attacks in Indians in the past couple of days. A new video has surfaced that shows an American man using abusive language against an Indian at Poland's capital in Warsaw.

    In an undated video a white man, an American tourist films an Indian man without his permission and asks him a series of racially motivated questions. The person who is filmed can be seen repeatedly asking the white man to stop filming him.

    Indian racially abused for four minutes straight in Poland: Watch video

    "In America, there's too many of you guys. Why are you in Poland? Do you think you can just invade Poland? You have your own country, why don't you go back," the white man is heard saying.

    The attacker continues to follow and follow and heckle the Indian. He questions why the Indian man had come to a white man's land. He accuses the Indian of living of their hard work.

    Look at this nasty s@#$%t, you dirty Hindu: Sikh abuses Indian-American in CaliforniaLook at this nasty s@#$%t, you dirty Hindu: Sikh abuses Indian-American in California

    "Why are you being a parasite? You are genociding our race. You are an invader. Go home, invader. We don't want you in Europe," the American tourist is heard saying.

    The four minute video laden with racist slurs was shared on Reddit and has now gone viral on Twitter.

    The man who hurls the racial slurs is Minadeo Jr who heads a hate group called Goyim TV which according to a Twitter users a white nationalist and deeply anti-Semitic channel.

    In the past week, an Indian American in California was called a dirty Hindu while in Texas a group of Indian women were told to go back because they were ruining America.

    Comments

    More INDIANS News  

    Read more about:

    indians poland abuse

    Story first published: Saturday, September 3, 2022, 11:47 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 3, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X