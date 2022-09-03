Indian racially abused for four minutes straight in Poland: Watch video

To boost immunity, Dietary Guidelines for Indians to be revised very soon: ICMR-NIN

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Poland, Sep 03: There have been back-to-back racist attacks in Indians in the past couple of days. A new video has surfaced that shows an American man using abusive language against an Indian at Poland's capital in Warsaw.

In an undated video a white man, an American tourist films an Indian man without his permission and asks him a series of racially motivated questions. The person who is filmed can be seen repeatedly asking the white man to stop filming him.

"In America, there's too many of you guys. Why are you in Poland? Do you think you can just invade Poland? You have your own country, why don't you go back," the white man is heard saying.

The attacker continues to follow and follow and heckle the Indian. He questions why the Indian man had come to a white man's land. He accuses the Indian of living of their hard work.

Look at this nasty s@#$%t, you dirty Hindu: Sikh abuses Indian-American in California

"Why are you being a parasite? You are genociding our race. You are an invader. Go home, invader. We don't want you in Europe," the American tourist is heard saying.

The four minute video laden with racist slurs was shared on Reddit and has now gone viral on Twitter.

He's from America but is in Poland because he's a white man which makes him think he has the right to police immigrants in "his homeland"

Repulsive behavior, hopefully, he is recognized pic.twitter.com/MqAG5J5s6g — 🥀_Imposter_🕸️ (@Imposter_Edits) September 1, 2022

The man who hurls the racial slurs is Minadeo Jr who heads a hate group called Goyim TV which according to a Twitter users a white nationalist and deeply anti-Semitic channel.

In the past week, an Indian American in California was called a dirty Hindu while in Texas a group of Indian women were told to go back because they were ruining America.

Story first published: Saturday, September 3, 2022, 11:47 [IST]