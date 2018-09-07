  • search

Finance Consultant from Andhra Pradesh killed in Cincinnati shooting

Posted By:
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Cincinnati, Sep 6: At least three men, including a man from India, were killed and two others injured in a shooting at the Fifth Third Center in Cincinnati's Fountain Square on Thursday.

    According to CNN reports, the three men killed were Luis Felipe Calderon (48) Pruthvi Raj Kandepi (25), and Richard Newcomer (64). According to reports, Pruthvi Raj Kandepi is Andhra Pradesh.

    Indian killed in Cincinnati shooting
    Fifth Third Center in Cincinnati's Fountain Square, Cincinnati. Courtesy: @ChiefEIsaac

    The gunman was also killed in the shootout said Cincinnati Police Chief Elliot Isaac said. The Police Chief also said the shooter acted alone, and there is no further threat to the public.

    The police added the victims had no connection to each other. It wasn't immediately clear if any knew the gunman. No police officers were hurt.

    India's Consul General in New York Ambassador Sandeep Chakravorty told news agency PTI that the consulate is in touch with the police, Mr Kandepi's family as well as members of the community.

    An official of the Telugu Association of North America (TANA) said that Mr Kandepi was working with the bank as a consultant. Arrangements were being made to send his body to India, he added.

    Fifth Third Center in Cincinnati's Fountain Square

    Fifth Third Center in Cincinnati's Fountain Square

    The gunman was also killed in the shootout said Cincinnati Police Chief Elliot Isaac said. The Police Chief also said the shooter acted alone, and there is no further threat to the public

    Manager Duhaney

    Manager Duhaney

    Manager Duhaney gives credit to police for "swift and decisive actions" that played a role in keeping this incident from being "much worse." He also thanks the City's dispatchers and call talkers for enabling 1st responders to make a full, speedy response.

    Cincinnati Police Chief

    Cincinnati Police Chief

    Cincinnati Police Chief Eliot Isaac said, "Shooter has been identified as 29-year old Omar Perez who resided in Northbend, OH."

    FBI Cincinnati Division

    FBI Cincinnati Division

    The police added the victims had no connection to each other. It wasn't immediately clear if any knew the gunman. No police officers were hurt.

    (With PTI inputs)

    Read more about:

    usa shooting andhra pradesh

    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue