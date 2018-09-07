Finance Consultant from Andhra Pradesh killed in Cincinnati shooting

Cincinnati, Sep 6: At least three men, including a man from India, were killed and two others injured in a shooting at the Fifth Third Center in Cincinnati's Fountain Square on Thursday.

According to CNN reports, the three men killed were Luis Felipe Calderon (48) Pruthvi Raj Kandepi (25), and Richard Newcomer (64). According to reports, Pruthvi Raj Kandepi is Andhra Pradesh.

The gunman was also killed in the shootout said Cincinnati Police Chief Elliot Isaac said. The Police Chief also said the shooter acted alone, and there is no further threat to the public.

The police added the victims had no connection to each other. It wasn't immediately clear if any knew the gunman. No police officers were hurt.

India's Consul General in New York Ambassador Sandeep Chakravorty told news agency PTI that the consulate is in touch with the police, Mr Kandepi's family as well as members of the community.

An official of the Telugu Association of North America (TANA) said that Mr Kandepi was working with the bank as a consultant. Arrangements were being made to send his body to India, he added.

