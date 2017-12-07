Indian drone violated airspace, crashed, claims Chinese media

An Indian drone violated China´s territorial sovereignty, invading its airspace was crashed, Chinese media reported on Thursday.

"The Indian UAV intruded into China's airspace and crashed recently, and China's border troops have conducted identification and verification over the vehicle," Zhang Shuili, deputy head of the combat bureau of the Western Theater Command's joint staff department, told the official Xinhua news agency.

"India's move has infringed upon China's territorial sovereignty, and we are strongly dissatisfied with and opposed to this," Zhang said. "We will fulfill our mission and responsibility and defend China's national sovereignty and security resolutely".

China's accusation comes months after the two countries ended one of their worst border standoffs in decades in the disputed Doklam region near Indian state Sikkim.

The 73-day stand-off ended in August with troops of both nations pulling back their troops from the disputed territory claimed by both Bhutan and China.

In September, India's army chief General Bipin Rawat had said that India could not afford to be complacent and must be prepared for war.

Last week, the PLA said it had the right to deploy troops as it saw fit in Doklam, which China claims but India and Bhutan see as Bhutanese.

The statement also holds significance ahead of Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi's December 11 visit to India.

OneIndia News (with agency inputs)