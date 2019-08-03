  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Indian Army rubbishes Pakistan's allegation of using cluster ammunition along LoC

    By PTI
    |

    Islamabad/New Delhi, Aug 3: The Pakistan Army said on Saturday that the Indian troops had used "cluster ammunition" to target civilians across the line of control and killed two persons, an allegation the Indian Army rejected as "pure propaganda".

    Pakistan Army Spokesperson Major General Asif Ghafoor said in a statement the international community should take notice of the "violation" of the Geneva Convention and international humanitarian law.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    "Indian Army uses cluster ammunition along LoC deliberately targeting civilian population...This is violation of Geneva Convention and international humanitarian law," he said.

    [A security requirement, Satyapal Malik on J&K troop build up]

    Ghafoor said the Indian troops on the night of July 30 targeted innocent citizens in the Neelum Valley, killing two civilians, including a four-year-old boy while injuring 11 others. The Indian Army in New Delhi rejected the claim of having used any cluster ammunition, calling the allegations by Pakistan as "pure propaganda". Separately, Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said Pakistan would highlight the alleged use of cluster ammunition by India at the international level.

    "Strongly condemn the blatant use of cluster ammunition by Indian Security Forces targeting innocent civilians along the Line Of Control. This is clear violation of the Geneva Convention & International Laws," he said in a tweet.

    In New Delhi, the Army authorities said a photograph circulated by Qureshi on Twitter about the use of ammunition was one of mortar bombs and not of cluster ammunition. "The photographs is of mortar bombs and not of cluster ammunition," a top army official said.

    Rejecting Pakistan's allegations, the Indian Army said the Pakistan Army regularly attempted to push terrorists through infiltrations and opens up with multitude of weapons to assist them.

    India, during numerous talks at the level of Directorate of Military Operations between the two countries, has maintained the right to respond to such acts, the army authorities said. "Such responses are only against military targets and infiltrating terrorists who are aided by the Pakistan Army," the top Indian Army official said.

    PTI

    More JAMMU AND KASHMIR News

    Read more about:

    jammu and kashmir pakistan

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue