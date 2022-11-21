India-US relations two-way street and very symbiotic: Ambassador Taranjit Sandhu

India will continue to rely on close cooperation of US to address global economic challenges: Sitharaman

Washington, Nov 21: India's Ambassador to the United States, Taranjit Singh Sandhu on Sunday said that India is a "beacon of stability" amidst geopolitical uncertainties, and a consensus builder in times of conflict and rising tensions.

On India-USA relationships, the Indian envoy said, "It (India-US relations) is a two-way street and this is a very symbiotic relationship... As Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, Much of the India that we dream of, lies ahead of us. It is only a journey we have started, we look towards our friends like the US to join us in our journey ahead." He was speaking at a lunch reception to celebrate the festive season at India House, Washington.

Sandhu also highlighted India-US cooperation and said, "The strong positive trajectory in the last couple of decades - across sectors. Name any, we have a new story to tell."

On the two countries' partnerships, Sandhu said, "NASA & ISRO are working on human space flight programme and NISAR which help us monitor implications of climate change... Today, American Tower has more mobile towers in India than in the US. Many US companies have their huge R&D centres in India."

He also added that in healthcare, cooperation during Covid-19 - Corbevax (Baylor College & BioE)- USD 1.5, Rotavirus - USD 60 to 1. Similarly, Indian tech companies are contributing to the US to more than 80 billion to US GDP and more than 600,000 jobs.

The Indian Ambassador further said that trust has cemented the ties between the two countries. He also added, "We have also become mature enough to sit across, discuss and understand sensitivities."

'India a consensus builder in times of conflict'

Talking about India's growth, the Indian Ambassador said that India is a beacon of stability amidst geopolitical uncertainties.

Sandhu said, "an usherer of global economic growth; a solution provider to some of our times' complex challenges, and a consensus builder in times of conflict and rising tensions."

He also highlighted India's development and said around 80 per cent of Indians have a bank account, earlier in 2009, it was only 17 per cent.

"In 2009, 17 per cent of people in India had bank accounts; 15 per cent used digital payments; 4 per cent had a unique ID document. Today, around 80 per cent have bank accounts; 80 per cent use digital payments; 99 per cnte have unique IDs. All these in a country of 1.4 billion people," said Sandhu.

'India has over 77,000 start-ups today'

The Indian envoy also highlighted about India's start-ups and said, "From almost negligible numbers a few years back, today we've over 77,000 start-ups in India with 108 having unicorn status. India's talent pool is like no other country's as 50 pc population is below 25 years - being skilled at a fast pace."

Talking about Indian diaspora in the USA, Sandhu said, "Ultimately people drive this partnership beyond leaders, institutions, and bureaucracy. And in this each of you - the diaspora plays a critical role. 4 million plus top professionals in politics, administration, healthcare, space, academics, IT, culture, and 200,000 students. All of you are highly accomplished, contributing to diverse fields in the US and also back to India in your own unique way."

(With inputs from ANI)

Story first published: Monday, November 21, 2022, 10:40 [IST]