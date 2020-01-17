  • search
    India summons Pakistani official over abduction of girls from minority hindu community in Sindh

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, Jan 17: India on Friday summoned a senior official of the Pakistan High Commission here and lodged a strong protest over recent cases of abduction of minor girls belonging to minority Hindu community in that country, official sources said.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    As per reports, two minor girls, Shanti Meghwad and Sarmi Meghwad belonging to the minority Hindu community were abducted from a village in Sindh province on January 14.

    "Pakistan has been conveyed the grave concerns as expressed amongst various quarters of the Indian civil society at such a shocking and deplorable incident involving minor girls from the minority Hindu community there. The incidents have been strongly condemned, and India has asked for immediate and safe return of these girls to their families," said a source.

    These girls belonged to Umar Village in Sindh, according to reports.

    In another incident, a minor girl, Mehak, also belonging to the minority Hindu community, was abducted from the Jacobabad district of Sindh province in Pakistan on January 15, according to reports.

    Story first published: Friday, January 17, 2020, 20:49 [IST]
