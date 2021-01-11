Ground breaking ceremony for new Chancery building for US Embassy held in Delhi

Beijing, Jan 11: India showed goodwill in de-escalating the border tension by returning a captured Chinese soldier, a defence expert said here on Monday.

The soldier of the China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) was apprehended at the southern bank of Pangong Tso in eastern Ladakh on Friday morning after he transgressed across the Indian side of the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

The PLA soldier was handed back to China at the Chushul-Moldo border point in eastern Ladakh on Monday morning at 10.10 am, a source said in New Delhi.

'The return of the lost Chinese frontier soldier is in accordance with the border regulation mechanism agreed by both countries,' Qian Feng, director of the research department at China's National Strategy Institute at Tsinghua University, told the state-run Global Times.

'India showed goodwill in de-escalating the border tension by returning the Chinese soldier within four days,' he said, commenting on the return of the Chinese soldier.

After months of resisting, China allows WHO officials to visit from Thursday to probe coronavirus origin

The Chinese military on Monday acknowledged the return of the soldier in a brief statement posted on its official website.

'According to the agreements between China and India, a soldier of the Chinese border troops who got lost due to darkness and complicated terrain has been handed over to the Chinese border troops by the Indian side at noon on Jan. 11, 2021,' the statement said.

China's frontier forces said on Saturday that due to the darkness and complicated geography, a Chinese soldier went missing on the China-India border early Friday morning, and had urged India to return him.

This is the second instance India returned a captured Chinese soldier in Ladakh since the border standoff began in May.

On October 18, India returned a PLA soldier who reportedly went missing while helping a herdsman find his yak along the China-India border.

Indian and Chinese troops are locked in a tense border standoff in eastern Ladakh for over eight months. The faceoff began in May last year, following a clash between the two sides in the Pangong lake area.