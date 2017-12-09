India did not behave, drone crashed in Doklam says China

The Chinese state media has reported that the Indian drone that crashed in Chinese territory did so in Doklam. This was the same location where India and China were engaged in a face off for over 90 days. New Delhi had attributed this to a technical problem.

The Global Times in an editorial titled, " India must apologise for drone intervention, " it was said that intrusion took place at the same location where a standoff broke off not too long ago between the Chinese and Indian militaries... In a time and at a location so sensitive, both sides should have avoided acting in ways that the other might perceive as provocative to prevent new frictions arising," it said, adding, "But India clearly did not behave itself.

The Chinese military or the ministry of foreign affairs have not said clearly as yet where the drone had crossed over. It only said that the incident had taken place at the Indo-China border in Sikkim.

The editorial further noted, "even if it is a technical problem, why is that technical problem happening at the exact wrong place and wrong time? If a Chinese drone flew into Indian territory due to a technical failure, would India accept an explanation that such an incident was a mere accident?"

"These actions show India's provocative attitude and China has the full right to respond as it sees fit based on the results of the investigation," the editorial also said.

OneIndia News